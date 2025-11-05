Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 158.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $108.74.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.60 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.9982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $7.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Zacks Research raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.63.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

