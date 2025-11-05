Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $116.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -213.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

