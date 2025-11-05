Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Ardent Health, Inc. $ARDT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) by 558.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,594 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ardent Health were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardent Health by 368.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 1,684.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 724,841 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000.

NYSE:ARDT opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Ardent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Ardent Health ( NYSE:ARDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARDT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ardent Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ardent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

