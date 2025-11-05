Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $893,000 in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,997,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,102,000 after acquiring an additional 503,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 213.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,165,000 after acquiring an additional 303,496 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,864,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,084 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC raised Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

