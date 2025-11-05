Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $824,000 Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $33.21.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.