Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.2% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $256.81.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

View Our Latest Report on Affiliated Managers Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.