Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.2% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance
Shares of AMG opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $256.81.
Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Affiliated Managers Group Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
