Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 12,350 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 202.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ECL opened at $258.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $286.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price objective on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

