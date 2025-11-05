Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QBTS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $143,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,769.35. This trade represents a 18.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,659.54. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 207,363 shares of company stock worth $4,659,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

QBTS stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

