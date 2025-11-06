10,718 Shares in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,467,000 after buying an additional 227,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,733,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 959,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 72,202 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $606.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.54 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKWD. JMP Securities set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

