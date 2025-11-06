14,734 Shares in Edison International $EIX Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Get Edison International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 159.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.64.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.