15,994 Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $188,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

MLN opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $18.34.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

