2,519 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 1.4%

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $319.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $45,377.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 78,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,700.03. This represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. National Bankshares set a $46.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

