4,715 Shares in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,728 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $60,535,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $57,084,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rambus by 392.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 881,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 702,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $30,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $83,581.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,514. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,963.72. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,802 shares of company stock worth $2,391,127. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $108.61 on Thursday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Arete raised shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $100.00 price target on shares of Rambus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rambus

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.