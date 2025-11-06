519 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 298.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $74,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.4%

CYBR stock opened at $505.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $287.40 and a 52 week high of $526.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $451.69.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

