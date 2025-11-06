5,272 Shares in NPK International Inc. $NPKI Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPKI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NPK International during the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NPK International during the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in NPK International during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NPK International in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NPKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NPK International from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NYSE:NPKI opened at $12.98 on Thursday. NPK International Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lori Briggs sold 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $76,127.55. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 252,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,425.71. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 68,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $712,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,095,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,740.42. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,914 shares of company stock worth $819,686 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

