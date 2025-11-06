5,842 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,842 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.61. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,955,957.60. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,370. This trade represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,597 shares of company stock worth $4,064,474. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

