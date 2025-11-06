62,235 Shares in Liquidia Corporation $LQDA Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 62,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,215 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 446.7% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 376,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Trading Down 5.3%

Liquidia stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.12. Liquidia Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.41. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 176.04% and a negative return on equity of 296.78%. The company had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.86 million. Liquidia’s quarterly revenue was up 1106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, insider Scott Moomaw sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $114,709.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 153,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,545.42. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $183,510.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 576,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,557.97. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 849,141 shares of company stock valued at $23,584,920 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidia Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

