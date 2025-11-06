6,380 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Get GeneDx alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 8.2% in the second quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $136.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%.The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.33 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on GeneDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on GeneDx from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut GeneDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

Get Our Latest Report on WGS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $452,840.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,469.85. This trade represents a 29.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $1,275,556.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,789.66. This trade represents a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 556,375 shares of company stock valued at $67,569,247 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GeneDx Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.