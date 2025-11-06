6,831 Shares in Avnet, Inc. $AVT Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Avnet by 109.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 149.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Avnet had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

