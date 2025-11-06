8,209 Shares in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF $XPND Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Get First Trust Expanded Technology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7%

XPND opened at $37.20 on Thursday. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.