A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $817,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 31.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,162,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 516,872 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $115,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,109.97. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.30.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

