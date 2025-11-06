Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $3.52 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.72. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,551,577 shares of company stock worth $637,612,687 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

