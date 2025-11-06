AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Shares of KRYS opened at $199.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $212.98.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 53.30%.The company had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

