AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The business had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 144.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

