Analysts Set Expectations for LKQ’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.91. LKQ has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,003,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771,829 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 95.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,964 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,891,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,077,000 after acquiring an additional 528,350 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,692,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,616,000 after acquiring an additional 187,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,562,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

