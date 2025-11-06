Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,598 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,241,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $119,774,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after buying an additional 41,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,006,000 after buying an additional 64,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

