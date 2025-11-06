Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,811 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 74,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,147,000 after buying an additional 91,777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 190,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

IR stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

