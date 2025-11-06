Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 117.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.05.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

