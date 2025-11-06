Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Biogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Biogen by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of BIIB opened at $153.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $179.20. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.42.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

