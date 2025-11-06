Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 194.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 119,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 78,948 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 162.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.32, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $116.66.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,052,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,200. The trade was a 35.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,463 shares of company stock valued at $50,048,127. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

