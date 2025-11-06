Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $293,000 in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Veralto by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VLTO. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

