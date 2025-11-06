Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,775,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,812,000 after acquiring an additional 513,125 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,815,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,770.7% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,723,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,597,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 612,672 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $42.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

