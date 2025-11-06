Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $300,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $889,000. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $1,760,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,301 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 86,186 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $87.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.