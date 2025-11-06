Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 291.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,877,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $289.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $197.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.44. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $118.03 and a 1 year high of $216.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $216.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.17 million. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.