Assetmark Inc. Acquires 13,496 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2,092.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,979,000 after buying an additional 905,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,549,000 after purchasing an additional 406,940 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 256,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,735,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 700,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,690 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $93.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.63.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

