Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1,462.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $149.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.68. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -148.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,584,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,553,712 shares of company stock worth $211,008,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

