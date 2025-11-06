Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,496 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $776,871,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $357.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (down previously from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.37.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

