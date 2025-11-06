Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,899 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTD

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.65% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,667,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.82. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

