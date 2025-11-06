Assetmark Inc. Buys 20,432 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 459.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.