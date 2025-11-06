Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,830 Shares of ePlus inc. $PLUS

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ePlus worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

