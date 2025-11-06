Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 100.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $257.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.96 and a 1 year high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,299,448.10. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

