Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

