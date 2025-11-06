Assetmark Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,031.60. This represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.31 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.30%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

