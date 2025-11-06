Assetmark Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIW. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE HIW opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $201.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.74 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 170.94%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $138,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,396.90. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

