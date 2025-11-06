Assetmark Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.0%

KDP opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.