Assetmark Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,669,000 after buying an additional 14,120,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 96.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,432 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $76,671,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

