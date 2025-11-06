Assetmark Inc. Purchases 19,603 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF $SMIN

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 65,343.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $904.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.