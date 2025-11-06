Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,018 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 842.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.83 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $1,331,592.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,021.16. The trade was a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $576,451.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,548.40. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,324 shares of company stock worth $25,602,692. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

