Assetmark Inc. Purchases 27,198 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 761.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in PBF Energy by 199,900.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 790,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,287,609.16. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven John Andriola sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $36,040.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,295.86. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,048 shares of company stock worth $11,390,041. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $27.83.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.66%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

