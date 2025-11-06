Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $245.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

